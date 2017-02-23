Inmate found dead in Orleans Parish Prison

An inmate was found dead inside the Orleans Parish jail Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said there were no physical signs of trauma or self-inflicted injury.

The inmate's cellmate found him unresponsive around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Colby Crawford, is the fourth inmate to die in the Orleans Parish Prison since inmates were moved to the new facility in 2015.

Crawford has been incarcerated in the OJC since May of 2016 on charges of aggravated battery, domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon, third offense domestic battery, and a probation violation.

Crawford's family was notified of his death Wednesday evening, and a full investigation by the Investigative Services Bureau is underway.

