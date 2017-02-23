Man shot to death in Central City

One man was shot to death early Thursday morning in Central City.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 2000 block of Rev. John Raphael, Jr. Way.

When they arrived, officers found the man lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name, after a complete autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman is leading the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

