Two men shot Wednesday night in Central City

Two men were wounded by gunfire Wednesday night in Central City.

The shootings happened in the 1400 block of Baronne Street.

One of the men was shot in the left leg and left shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

The second man was shot in the left foot and was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.