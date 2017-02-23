Your Weather Authority: Pleasant parade weather ahead

The spring-like weather continues. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s Thursday afternoon with sunshine all around. The area could see near record highs.

Friday will be warm as well, with a few more clouds. Parades will be very pleasant with temperatures in upper-60s and low 70s.

A cold front is expected overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. There could be a few light showers overnight, but those are expected after the Friday evening parades.

In the wake of this front, much cooler weather arrives for Saturday and Sunday. It will be bright and sunny. Parade goers will want to dress in layers!

A big warm-up arrives for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. There is a slight chance for spotty showers early next week. Otherwise, very warm Carnival weather is expected.

A strong cold arrives late Ash Wednesday with a better chance for some rain.

