Sen. Bill Cassidy faces much calmer crowd at Thibodaux town hall

Senator Bill Cassidy's held another town hall meeting following his rowdy visit to Metairie on Wednesday. This one was in the bayou community of Thibodaux.

Cassidy faced raw emotions from protesters angry over President Donald Trump's policies and Republicans’ plans to repeal the health care reform law on Wednesday at a Metairie library.

All over the country, Republican members of congress faced angry protesters as they held local town hall meetings, but so far it’s a friendlier crowd in Thibodaux.

Dozens were packed into a room inside an auditorium to hear from Cassidy and ask their own questions.

He talked about Trump’s infrastructure and energy proposals, which Cassidy believes will benefit Louisiana. He also talked about the need to repeal former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

The town hall didn’t resemble what happened in Metairie where hundreds of angry protesters sounded off. In Thursday’s meeting, Cassidy urged everyone respects each other's right to speak, including his.

Cassidy has authored a replacement plan that is getting some traction on Capitol Hill, and there was no yelling and screaming by anyone in attendance.

Cassidy has one more meeting scheduled for Thursday in Assumption Parish.

