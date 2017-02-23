Sheriff releases new details about teacher accused of choking student

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office released more details Thursday about a private school teacher accused of choking a student.

FOX 8 was the first to report this story Tuesday.

Deputies arrested 59-year-old Curtis Tsuruda of LaPlace for cruelty to juveniles with force or violence Monday.

The sheriff's office said that Tsuruda, who was a teacher at Riverside Academy in Reserve, placed both of his hands around the neck of a 14-year-old student who attends the school.

Tsuruda's was arrested at his residence in the 100 block of Derek Ln. in LaPlace. He was released from custody Tuesday on a $3,000 bond.

The alleged incident happened a week ago during an argument between the student and Tsuruda in a classroom at the school.

The sheriff's office said after breaking free from Tsuruda's grip, the student left the classroom and reported the incident to school officials who began an investigation.

The parents of the young man involved reported the incident to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Monday.

The investigation continues.

