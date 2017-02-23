Wreck knocks out power lines, kills two dogs in Metairie

A car wrecked into a power pole near Power and Asher. (FOX 8)

Jefferson Parish firemen were on a scene of a crash involving two vehicles at the corner of Power Blvd. and Asher.

It appeared a white Acura sedan crashed into the back of a blue pickup truck Thursday morning. After the impact, the vehicles hit separate power poles.

One of the poles broke in half upon impact and fell into the backyard of a house. Wires landed on the house, causing the home to catch on fire.

No one was at home at the time of the accident, but two dogs inside the house died of smoke inhalation.

The driver of the Acura was identified as Tyler Hellmers, 20, of Kenner. After the accident, Hellmers was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

When released, Hellmers will be charged with one count each of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

A third car was damaged by the fallen power lines on Power Blvd.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.