Bomb threat received at Uptown Jewish Community Center

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The Jewish Community Center Uptown was evacuated Thursday after a bomb threat was received.

The center, located at the intersection of St. Charles and Jefferson avenues was evacuated as a precaution.

All staff and children in daycare programs as safe and unharmed.

