Grand jury demands Jefferson Parish Council Chairman Chris Roberts' financial records

A federal grand jury has subpoenaed financial records from Jefferson Parish Chairman Chris Roberts, a source has confirmed.

The grand jury is seeking Roberts’ financial records from 2010 to the present.

During his last re-election campaign, Roberts fended off allegations of filing late tax returns.

Roberts said that he believes the subpoena stems from the allegations made in that 2015 campaign.

A statement released by Roberts' office read:

"During my 2015 campaign accusations were made by my opponents regarding income tax matters that I expected proper authorities to inquire about in the course of their responsibilities.

"Approximately a month ago we were asked to provide documents and proof of all income and business income/losses as it relates to the years 2010-current. We are fully cooperating by providing the requested information in detail and will continue to do so if additional documentation is requested. We will have no additional comment.

