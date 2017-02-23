Gov. Edwards appoints Jack Rizzuto to Jefferson Parish City Council

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that he has appointed Jack P. Rizzuto to the Jefferson Parish Council for District 4. The seat was vacated by Ben Zahn who was elected mayor of Kenner.

A special election for the seat will be held Oct. 14.

“Jack Rizzuto is a successful businessman, active in the community, and committed to helping the people of Jefferson Parish,” said Gov. Edwards. “I appreciate his willingness to step into this position and serve the citizens of the community he calls home, and I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

“I am honored to serve in this capacity, and I appreciate the confidence Gov. Edwards has placed in me,” said Rizzuto. “Serving the citizens of my home parish is important to me, and I am committed to working together for the people of Jefferson Parish.”

Gov. Edwards was forced to step in after the members of the Jefferson Parish Council were unable to reach a consensus in picking an interim councilman.

Jack Rizzuto is the Chief Executive Officer of Rizzuto Management Group, a 100-member, third generation company with deep roots in food and hospitality services. He is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. He and his wife, the former Elizabeth Campisi, reside in Metairie with their two children. An active member of the community, Mr. Rizzuto serves as a member of the Jefferson Republican Parish Executive Committee and as a member of the Alliance for Good Government.

