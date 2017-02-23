David: Weekend cold front coming

The spring-like temperatures will continue into Friday. Some areas could flirt with record highs Friday afternoon. That means temperatures at or above 80 degrees.

A cold front will move across the region overnight. There might be an isolated shower but that will be long after the parades are finished for the night. This sets us up for a perfect weekend with cool nights and mild afternoons. Lots of sunshine and low humidity can be expected.

The forecast turns very tricky for Lundi Gras into Ash Wednesday. There are increasing indications that a disturbance may bring thunderstorms on Monday. It appears that system might leave in time for Mardi Gras keeping Tuesday mostly dry. Rain returns with another cold front on Wednesday.

Remember you can check conditions wherever you are and get updates from the Fox 8 Weather Center straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.