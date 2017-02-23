UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 injured in afternoon ambush at busy Gert Town intersection

One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday in an afternoon shooting at a busy Gert Town intersection.

It happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Earhart Boulevard and Dante Street, where police said a black SUV pulled up to a maroon car. Two men got out of the SUV, walked to either side of the maroon car and opened fire. They then got back into the SUV and fled south on Dante, then unknown.

Witnesses said they heard approximately 80 shots.

Police said the two surviving victims ran into an auto parts store. They were hospitalized in critical condition. The other victim died in the car.

Homicide Detective Robert Bachelder is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information.

