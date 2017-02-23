Former Orleans judge faces racketeering indictment

A former Orleans Parish Juvenile Court judge faces indictment in connection with an auto theft scheme.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, a grand jury determined Feb. 23 the case against David Bell can move forward. Bell surrendered to Jefferson Parish authorities months ago.

Prosecutors say Bell was a co-owner of a scrap yard on Old Gentilly Road. They think he and members of an auto theft ring used the yard to get rid of stolen vehicles.

Bell faces charges of racketeering.

