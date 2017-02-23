Accident causes major delays on I-59 near Slidell - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Accident causes major delays on I-59 near Slidell

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: Louisiana State Police
SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) -

There are currently heavy delays on I-59 northbound near Slidell.

According to Louisiana State Police, a major accident has forced traffic down to one lane.

The accident has also caused some traffic delays on I-10 eastbound near Slidell.

