Recent town hall demonstrators use Tea Party tactics

Crowds of people shouting over political leaders and demanding answers immediately are not a new strategy in politics.

"This movement doesn't bear a name just yet, but something's happening that is big if not bigger than the Tea Party movement," FOX 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman said. "We've seen it on both wings of the party."

Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy faced hundreds at a town hall meeting in Metairie, where demonstrators often shouted over the senator while he addressed the crowd and disrupted a veteran during the pledge of allegiance. Congressman Steve Scalise called the demonstrators disgraceful.

"If they have questions that they want to ask any of us, they should direct those questions at the appropriate time, but I don't think it was the right tone for them to be trying to shout down a military veteran saying the pledge of allegiance. I think that's something that should ought to demand a quick rebuke from the organizers of that protest," said House Majority Whip Scalise.

Thursday, a small group of demonstrators marched to Scalise's office in St. Tammany Parish demanding he hold a town hall meeting.

"A lot of people that are complaining today have never attended a town hall meeting that I've held before," Scalise said. "I'm wondering where they've been these last eight years. I'm glad they're actually interested finally in coming to a town hall meeting, and they'll have more opportunities in the future."

Friday, Scalise will hold what he calls a tele-town hall meeting where constituents can call 877-228-8493 and enter the code 1-4-5-6-6 to take part. The meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Scalise said his office will not screen the answers and will hold a traditional town hall meeting in August.

"This is the age of activism right now. We've seen it tremendous since his election, the supporter and opponents of President Donald Trump. We are seeing a lot of vocal voices in these protests," Sherman said. "This has been an age of blunt dialogue in terms of our political discourse. These protestors are making huge statement and they've got all of us talking about it right now."

