Rockets blast Pelicans 129-99; Cousins scores 27 in debut

The Boogie and Brow show was as good as advertised tonight against the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, the rest of the Pelicans were below average as New Orleans, in DeMarcus Cousins' debut, fell hard to the Rockets 129-99.

Cousins, in his first game as a Pelican, didn't disappoint. Twenty-Seven points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 blocks in 35 minutes of action. And when you combine that with Anthony Davis' 29 points and the tandem scored more than half of the teams points. So they weren't the problem. Turnovers and perimeter defense was.

The Rockets, who feast beyond the three-point line, did so again Thursday night. They made 20-three pointers with recent free agent pickup Lou Williams having the most off the bench with seven. Williams led the Rockets with 27-points.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak that the Pels had heading into last weeks all-star break. They'll hit the road for a pair of games beginning Saturday night in Dallas.

