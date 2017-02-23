Man found shot to death in Gentilly

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man in Gentilly Thursday night.

According to police, officers received a call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Clematis Street just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old male lying in a vacant lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name and the official cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call Homicide Detective Barrett Morton at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

