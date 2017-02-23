JPSO: Lafitte man accused of child rape; investigators looking for other victims

A Lafitte man has been arrested in connection with the sexual abuse of two children, and detectives believe there could be more victims who have not come forward, according to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Leblanc, 62, was booked into the JPCC on one count each of aggravated Rape and sexual battery.

On Feb. 21 Personal Violence Detective Chris Vado received information about an aggravated rape that occurred approximately 24 years ago. The 35-year-old female victim disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by Leblanc, and that the offenses were committed when she was between the ages of 4 and 13. She told investigators that Leblanc touched her inappropriately and forced her to perform oral sex. She said the incidents occurred almost every day for nine years.

The victim also told investigators that a relative of hers, who was 16 at the time, made disclosures in the past about being victimized by Leblanc on many occasions.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old went to police in the company of her mother and told investigators that Leblanc sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was between the ages of 3 and 6. She further stated the incidents were sporadic and occurred whenever she would visit Leblanc’s home.

Members of the personal violence section located Leblanc at his home on Feb. 23, and he agreed to accompany investigators to the JPSO Investigations Bureau for questioning, according to the news release. Once there, he confessed to several incidents with both victims.

When questioned about any other victims, detectives said Leblanc stated he wasn’t sure or he could not remember.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s assistance in order to determine if there are any other victims.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to contact Detective Chris Vado at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

