Paper Mache Duckie, you're the one

Rubber Duckie, move over.

The Paper Mache and Styrofoam Ducks of the Krewe of Muses were an instant hit with crowds along St. Charles Avenue Thursday night in New Orleans.

Muses debuted its first multi-segment float, featuring a 30-foot long Mama Duck and 22-foot-long duckies.

In honor of the "Year of the Duck," Muses riders threw several duck-themed items, including a custom rubber duck wearing the Muses mask, beads and ivy wreath with the krewe's signature red stiletto tucked under one wing.

