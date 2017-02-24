Your Weather Authority: Perfect parading weekend ahead

After some patchy morning fog, the spring-like temperatures will continue with highs near the 80 degrees. Some parts of the area may flirt with record highs Friday afternoon.

A cold front will move across the region overnight. There may be a few showers along the front, but that will be long after the parades are finished. This sets us up for a perfect weekend with cool nights and mild afternoons. Lots of sunshine and low humidity can be expected as well.

The forecast turns very tricky for Lundi Gras through Ash Wednesday.

There are increasing indications that a disturbance may bring showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It appears that system might leave in time for Mardi Gras keeping Tuesday mostly dry.

Rain returns with another cold front on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.