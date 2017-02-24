Happening Today: Turf battles along the Endymion parade route

Even though the parade doesn’t roll until Saturday afternoon, right now Endymion fans are staking out their spots on the Mid-City parade route.

For some, walking out outside on the Orleans Avenue neutral ground Friday is nothing new. It's become a tradition of sorts.

Some campers first arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

The city says it's illegal to leave tents, tarps and ladders unattended. City crews have already been out picking up and throwing away people's belongings if they're not here.

The has prompted people to stay out, holding down the fort, protecting personal belongings.

For many it is also fun, a can’t miss part of Mardi Gras.

Also in a few hours, another long-standing Mardi Gras tradition takes place.

The 47th annual Greasing of the Poles begins at 10 a.m. at the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Bourbon Street.

Greasing the poles is designed to keep rowdy partiers from climbing their way up to the hotel balconies.

