Plan your NOLA Weekend: Feb. 24 – Feb. 26

Trying to plan your NOLA Weekend read on for some of the events you don't want to miss.

Friday, Feb. 24

Greasing of the Poles at the Royal Sonesta

This year, “Greasing Goes Gold” at the Royal Sonesta’s annual Greasing of the Poles ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday on Bourbon Street.

The French Quarter’s official kickoff to Mardi Gras weekend features special guest appearances such as royal characters from the Krewe of Zulu and Krewe of NOMTOC, the Pussyfooters and members of the Saintsations.

Among this year’s competitors include Fleurty Girl founder and 2016 People’s Choice winner, Lauren Leblanc Haydel and choreographer for the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, Tamika Jett. Celebrity judges include NCIS New Orleans Producer Joseph Zolfo, Cajun fiddle player and singer Amanda Shaw and New Orleans’ burlesque dancer Trixie Minx.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Krewe of Armeinius Bal Masque

Known as one of New Orleans’ most lavish and satirical carnival balls of the LBGT community, The Krewe of Armenius hosts its Bal Masque on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center.

Visit the website for complete details and ticket information: http://armeinius.org/

Sunday, Feb. 26

Bacchus Bash 2017 at Generations Hall

The free, annual block party kicks off at noon on Sunday at Generations Hall.

Bacchus Bash 2017 will offer live music performances from popular bands including Flow Tribe, The TopCats, Category 6, Big Sam's Funky Nation and many others.

This year's Bacchus Bash also features Mannie Fresh, DJ Scene, DJ Wixx and DJ TAF.

For more information click here: http://www.nolaweekend.com/bacchus-bash-2017-musical-line-announced/