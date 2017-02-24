Carjacking victim, robbery victim pepper-sprayed, shocked with Taser

One man had his car stolen and a woman had her purse snatched by a group using a Taser and pepper spray, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The carjacking happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Rampart Street.

The victim, a 68-year-old man, told police he was sitting inside his gray 2017 Honda Civic when he was approached by three suspects, described as black men.

One of the suspects approached the driver’s side and pulled the victim out of the vehicle.

The victim was then pepper-sprayed and shocked with a Taser.

The three suspects got into the car and fled the scene.

The purse-snatching happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Pauline and Royal streets.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was approached by suspects described as three black men and a black woman.

The victim told police she was shocked with a Taser and pepper-sprayed. Her purse was then stolen.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.