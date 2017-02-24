Louisiana State trooper injured while working an accident on I-59

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
It was one of the hottest days of the year so far, and with the Memorial Day weekend, a lot of people are heading to local waterways and beaches to stay cool. Mandeville is taking steps to make the waterways safer, after the drowning of a teenager one month ago.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.more>>
A suspect was shot by a Louisiana Supreme Court Officer after a scuffle between the two Saturday night.more>>
Hot and humid for the rest of our Sunday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningmore>>
