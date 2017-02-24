Louisiana State trooper injured while working an accident on I-59

A Louisiana State Trooper was injured Thursday evening while working an accident investigation on Interstate 59 in St. Tammany Parish.

Around 6:45 p.m., troopers were working an accident just north of I-10. A trooper was sitting in a marked, fully lit, squad car on the left shoulder when it was hit by a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser.

A 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Ronald Dwayne Tillery, 22, of Boonville, Arkansas, was stopped behind another vehicle in the left lane attempting to merge into the right lane.

While Tillery was stopped, he was struck in the rear by a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by Diane Michael Harris, 22, of Slidell.

The impact forced the PT Cruiser forward into the rear of the squad car.

The force of the impact ejected the trooper from the squad car through an open door.

The trooper sustained minor injuries after landing in the median. He was taken to Ochsner Medical Center.

Harris was cited for careless operation of a vehicle and no seat belt. Tillery was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

