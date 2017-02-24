Endymion 2017 Parade Route

Endymion rolls floats down a route that's more than five miles long. They start at Orleans Ave. and City Park Ave.
They make their first turn at Carrollton Ave., then head for Canal St. When they get to Canal St., they make a left turn.
The longest single stretch of parade route runs down Canal St. from Carrollton Ave. to St. Charles Ave.
When floats get to St. Charles Ave., they make a right.
After making Lee Circle's turn, floats weave their way through the CBD.
Their final destination: The Superdome.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
It was one of the hottest days of the year so far, and with the Memorial Day weekend, a lot of people are heading to local waterways and beaches to stay cool. Mandeville is taking steps to make the waterways safer, after the drowning of a teenager one month ago.more>>
It was one of the hottest days of the year so far, and with the Memorial Day weekend, a lot of people are heading to local waterways and beaches to stay cool. Mandeville is taking steps to make the waterways safer, after the drowning of a teenager one month ago.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.more>>
A suspect was shot by a Louisiana Supreme Court Officer after a scuffle between the two Saturday night.more>>
A suspect was shot by a Louisiana Supreme Court Officer after a scuffle between the two Saturday night.more>>
Hot and humid for the rest of our Sunday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.more>>
Hot and humid for the rest of our Sunday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.more>>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningmore>>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningmore>>