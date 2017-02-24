Sheriff: Man steals diamond ring near Covington day before Valentine's Day

This is what the $5,000 diamond ring looks like. (Source: STPSO)

A man walked into a department store and walked out with a stolen diamond ring just before Valentine’s Day, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators need the public’s help to find the suspect.

They said a man with straight, short hair and a goatee entered the department store just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. He walked around the store for a while before stopping at the jewelry department to glance at the jewelry on display in the cases. He was dressed in a blue jeans, a long-sleeved denim shirt and tennis shoes.

The exited the store a few minutes later and drove away in a white two-toned colored minivan. The man drove around the parking lot several times before walking back into the department store, deputies said.

When he re-entered the store, the man hesitated at the doorway and then walked to the jewelry department. He asked to see one of the diamond rings on display.

After being handed the ring, the man ran out of the store and drove away in the minivan, according to the sheriff’s office.

The ring is described as having 1-carat total weight, with three diamonds. It is valued at $5,000 and is a size seven.

Call the STPSO if you have any information about this alleged crime.

