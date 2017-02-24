No compensatory picks for Saints

(FOX 8 graphic) The Saints did not receive any compensatory picks this year.

The Saints will not receive any compensatory picks, the NFL announced today. Compensatory picks are draft choices handed out to teams who lost more or better free agents than they signed the previous year. The Saints did not qualify for any under the current formula.

This year, 32 picks were handed out through the third and seventh round.

