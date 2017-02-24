LIVE: Krewe of Endymion 2017 in New Orleans

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

In 1967, the Beatles were all the rage, the first Super Bowl was played, and a fledgling carnival krewe called Endymion paraded for the first time.

The parade started as a small neighborhood venture in the Bayou St. John-Gentilly area and is named for the Olympian god of fertility and youth, according to Carnival historian Arthur Hardy.

By 1974, Endymion had grown into a super club. By 2015, the club's all-male membership had reached 3,000, and attendance at its after-parde party, the Endymion Extravaganza held in the Superdome, will total more than 20,000.

A Gentilly born radio mogul, Ed Muniz, founded the krewe in 1966 and over the decades put his over the top stamp on Carnival.

