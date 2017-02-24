LIVE BLOG: Images from around New Orleans on Mardi Gras 2017

Having trouble seeing the blog on this page? Click here.
Watch more live coverage here.
See exclusive behind the scenes coverage here.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Jefferson Parish sheriff’s investigators say that a shooting in Marrero was the result of an online gun sale and attempted armed robbery.more>>
Jefferson Parish sheriff’s investigators say that a shooting in Marrero was the result of an online gun sale and attempted armed robbery.more>>
An early morning traffic accident leaves one man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
An early morning traffic accident leaves one man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Thousands of Entergy customers are without power on the West Bank.more>>
Thousands of Entergy customers are without power on the West Bank.more>>
A shooting in Mid City claimed the life of a man.more>>
A shooting in Mid City claimed the life of a man.more>>
Another round of wet weather is expected today, and it won't be until the middle of next week that the skies finally try to dry out.more>>
Another round of wet weather is expected today, and it won't be until the middle of next week that the skies finally try to dry out.more>>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.more>>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.more>>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.more>>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.more>>
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.more>>
A Pearl man received a life sentence plus 30 years after he kidnapped and attempted to kill his wife.more>>
A Pearl man received a life sentence plus 30 years after he kidnapped and attempted to kill his wife.more>>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.more>>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.more>>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.more>>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?more>>
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.more>>
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.more>>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.more>>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.more>>