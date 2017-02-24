LIVE BLOG: Images from around New Orleans on Mardi Gras 2017

Having trouble seeing the blog on this page? Click here.
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
“It’s residential. It’s quiet,” says Ashleigh Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux says she often sits outside of her home on Prytania St. to relax. Friday evening around 6:45, though, it was anything but when she started seeing unusual activity unfold across the street. “I just noticed a cop car. Then another one came. I guess six or seven showed up, and I saw three girls just sitting on the curb,” says Thibodeaux. “I was inside unloading some groceries...more>>
State Police say the man shot by a Supreme court security officer Saturday night in the French Quarter will face a number of charges when released by University Medical Center.more>>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.more>>
David: Another round of storms likely Tuesday.more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,more>>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.more>>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.more>>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.more>>
