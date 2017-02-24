Women grease poles in French Quarter as part of Carnival tradition

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.more>>
It was one of the hottest days of the year so far, and with the Memorial Day weekend, a lot of people are heading to local waterways and beaches to stay cool. Mandeville is taking steps to make the waterways safer, after the drowning of a teenager one month ago.more>>
A suspect was shot by a Louisiana Supreme Court Officer after a scuffle between the two Saturday night.more>>
Hot and humid for the rest of our Sunday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningmore>>
A contagious infectious disease that might make you think you have an extreme stomach bug is what's going around this week. KPLC's Britney Glaser talks to Dr. Anatole Karpovs, who has been treating young patients with shigella.more>>
