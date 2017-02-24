Women grease poles in French Quarter as part of Carnival tradition

Hundreds flocked to the Royal Sonesta Hotel to watch a yearly tradition that is a true New Orleans spectacle.

Carnival is underway in the French Quarter and that means it is time to grease the poles on Bourbon St.



This is the 47th year burlesque participants climbed the ladders and did a tremendous community service in making sure the poles were well greased to make sure nobody climbs up the to the balcony of the hotel.

The event borders on the salacious, but it carries a satirical safety message. Tradition dictates the poles need to be greased so partiers can't climb to the balcony.

To win the competition, it's all about the presentation and who can get the most crowd support.

A crowd of hundreds on hand enjoyed the performance that was interrupted briefly by the walking Krewe of Monarchs cutting through the crowd.

It was only a momentary delay and winners are announced in the end: Tameka Jett was crowd favorite and Motor City Kitty was the judges’ favorite.

Those who came out said they would not miss it.



“You see little video clips, a little bit here, a little bit there. But it’s like ‘no,’ you have to come out and see it in person, the whole thing,” said visitor Mike Thompson.

