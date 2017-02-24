Zurik: Kennedy calls for State Police head's resignation

The former head of Louisiana State Police will draw more than $128,000 a year in retirement benefits, according to a statement from the State Police Retirement System.more>>
The former head of Louisiana State Police will draw more than $128,000 a year in retirement benefits, according to a statement from the State Police Retirement System.more>>
FOX 8 news was the first TV station to ask State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson about questionable State Police travel to a San Diego conference last year. Our investigation helped launch probes by State Police internal affairs, the Division of Administration and the legislative auditor. And now, Col. Edmonson is retiring, leaving some of our questions unanswered.more>>
FOX 8 news was the first TV station to ask State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson about questionable State Police travel to a San Diego conference last year. Our investigation helped launch probes by State Police internal affairs, the Division of Administration and the legislative auditor. And now, Col. Edmonson is retiring, leaving some of our questions unanswered.more>>
A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for more than 30 years.more>>
A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for more than 30 years.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating a fatal accident on I-610 eastbound near Franklin Avenue.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating a fatal accident on I-610 eastbound near Franklin Avenue.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.more>>
A suspect was shot by a Louisiana Supreme Court Officer after a scuffle between the two Saturday night.more>>
A suspect was shot by a Louisiana Supreme Court Officer after a scuffle between the two Saturday night.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningmore>>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningmore>>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.more>>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.more>>