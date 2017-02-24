Weekend through Mardi Gras: Traffic, parking restrictions

Today, the City of New Orleans issued parking instructions and reminders in advance of Mardi Gras celebrations in the French Quarter and the Krewe of Endymion parade this upcoming weekend. The City encourages the public to be patient and prepared for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the specified areas and to make transportation arrangements accordingly.



FRENCH QUARTER REMINDERS

A large portion of the French Quarter will be closed to vehicular traffic and on-street parking during the upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations and anticipated large crowds.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at 5 p.m. and continuing until Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 6 a.m., no on-street parking or vehicular traffic into the French Quarter is allowed in the area between Iberville and Dumaine Streets and between North Rampart and Decatur Streets, except those vehicles issued Vieux Carré resident permits. Vieux Carré resident permits should be displayed on vehicle dashboards so they are clearly visible to police officers staffing barricades. Vehicles in violation are subject to a $75 fine and seizure ($161.25 tow fee).

For additional information on parking enforcement, residents may call:

Department of Public Works (Parking enforcement and information): (504) 658-8100 (answered 24 hours)

Pay and release of parking boot: (504) 599-5652

Information on towed vehicles: (504) 658-8284

Information on ticket/tow appeals hearings: (504) 658-8250

KREWE OF ENDYMION PARADE

The 2017 Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras parade is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Endymion floats will be moved to the formation area on both Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 and Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 in order to ease traffic flow and ensure the parade starts on time on Saturday. Half the floats will be escorted to the formation on Friday and the remaining floats will arrive on Saturday morning.

On Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending after the last float has left the formation area on Saturday at approximately 9 p.m., all north bound lanes of Marconi Drive between City Park Avenue and Florida Boulevard will close to accommodate the first group of floats being staged on Marconi Drive. South bound lanes of Marconi Drive will remain open.

City Park will be accessible by City Park Avenue and Anseman Avenue, North Carrollton Avenue and Lelong Drive, Wisner Boulevard and Friedrichs Avenue, and Zachary Taylor Drive and Henry Thomas Drive.

On Friday, the following areas will be accessible: Delgado Community College at City Park Campus, NOLA City Bark, City Park/Pepsi Tennis Center, the Matt Savoie Soccer Complex on Marconi Drive and Pan American Stadium.

On Saturday at from 9 a.m. until the last float has left the formation area at approximately 9 p.m., the normal street closures will take effect for the 2017 Endymion Parade. Navarre Avenue will be closed at Canal Boulevard, General Diaz Street, Orleans Avenue and Marconi Drive. Orleans Avenue will be closed at Florida Boulevard, Coscino Place, Central Park Place and South Park Place. Marconi Drive will be closed from Florida Boulevard to City Park Avenue. City Park Avenue will be closed from Marconi Drive to Anseman Avenue.

Law enforcement officers will be stationed in the area during the closure to assist with traffic flow.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking, including blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop signs. Motorists are also reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

In addition, RTA services, including bus service, may be interrupted during this event. Details on any route changes are available at www.norta.com .

To keep the residents and visitors fully informed this Mardi Gras season, the City will provide live updates to the public about weather, traffic and general parade safety. Parade goers are encouraged to text MARDIGRAS17 to 888777 from a mobile device to receive alerts.

Mardi Gras information and updates for all parades this weekend are also available on the City’s website at www.nola.gov/mardigras. The City compiled information regarding safety regulations, enforcement policies, permitting information and helpful suggestions, including interactive parade maps, in one location so that residents and visitors can be better prepared before heading out to the parades.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.