Bruce: Weekend cold front coming

Today was a warm one as temperatures hit the 80 degree mark once again. Tonight will be dry and mild ahead of a cold front that will bring a few showers after parade time and end by daybreak.

A cold front will move across the region overnight. There may be a few showers along the front, but that will be long after the parades are finished. This sets us up for a perfect weekend with cool nights and mild afternoons. Lots of sunshine and low humidity can be expected as well.

The forecast turns very tricky for Lundi Gras into Ash Wednesday. There are increasing indications that a disturbance may bring showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It appears that system might leave in time for Mardi Gras keeping Tuesday mostly dry. Rain returns with another cold front on Wednesday.

