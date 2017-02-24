David: Lundi Gras rain possible

A cool front has brought sunny weather and pleasant temperatures for the weekend. It will stay nice and dry with low humidity.

Weather conditions will rapidly change on Monday as clouds increase as well as rain chances. The best rain chances may be during the day. That means decreasing chances by the evening for the parades. However, you should expect some rain on Monday evening at this point in time.

It turns breezy, warm and humid for Mardi Gras Day. It appears mostly dry with just a stray shower possible.

Rain showers increase Wednesday before a cold front arrives for late next week.

