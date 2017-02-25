NOPD: Friday night shooting in CBD leaves two injured

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Central Business District that left two people injured. The incident occurred Friday at 11:42 p.m. in the 100 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

Police say that officers responded to a call of a man shot. Investigators learned that the man was chased by five to six black men who shot at the victim. EMS brought the man to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators later learned of a second victim in this incident. The condition of that victim is unknown at this time.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

