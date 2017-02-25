NOPD: Friday night shooting in CBD leaves two injured

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
David: Another round of storms likely Tuesday.more>>
St. Bernard Parish deputies arrested a mother and son after a traffic stop led them to large amounts of money and marijuana.more>>
A Violet man wanted on fugitive warrants out of Orleans and St. Bernard parishes thought going for a swim in a canal would help him elude St. Bernard Parish deputies.more>>
Baton Rouge will welcome #2 Southeastern, #3 Rice and #4 Texas Southern to town. The TSU Tigers will get the first crack at the LSU Tigers at 2:30 PM on Friday while the Lions and Owls will face off at 7 PM.more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningmore>>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.more>>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.more>>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.more>>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
