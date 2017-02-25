LSP: Woman dies in crash involving bulldozer

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bulldozer, that claimed the life of a Denham Springs woman. The incident happened, Friday, shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 northbound near Amite.

According to police, 48-year-old James Lockhart of Galliano was attempting to move a Cat DC5K Bulldozer from the center median to a semi-trailer, which was parked on the right northbound shoulder of the interstate. When the incident occurred, the location was not an active construction site and warning signs for oncoming traffic were not present. As Lockhart, who was operating the bulldozer, entered the right northbound lane, his vehicle was hit on the right side by a car driven by 55-year-old Deanna Lawson. The car's front end was completely damaged in the wreck.

Despite having her seat belt on, Lawson was fatally injured in the crash. Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead on the scene.

Investigators do not believe that alcohol played a role in the crash. Blood samples from Lawson will be analyzed at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, as part of the investigation. Lockhart provided a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol present. He received a citation for careless operation.

Police continue to investigate the incident and any additional finding will be sent to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.