Founder of Facebook visits New Orleans, experiences Mardi Gras

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
As part of his United States tour, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg spent Friday and Saturday in the New Orleans area. Zuckerberg and his family took in a Mardi Gras Parade Friday night before visiting the Audubon Aquarium on Saturday, his wife Priscilla's birthday. 

Following his visit to the aquarium Zuckerberg visited a drill ship in the Gulf of Mexico. He wanted to get a glimpse of what it was like working in the oil industry. 

