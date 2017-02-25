Founder of Facebook visits New Orleans, experiences Mardi Gras

As part of his United States tour, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg spent Friday and Saturday in the New Orleans area. Zuckerberg and his family took in a Mardi Gras Parade Friday night before visiting the Audubon Aquarium on Saturday, his wife Priscilla's birthday.

Following his visit to the aquarium Zuckerberg visited a drill ship in the Gulf of Mexico. He wanted to get a glimpse of what it was like working in the oil industry.

