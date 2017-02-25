NOPD: Man shot near Uptown parade route

Someone was shot near St. Charles Ave. and Napoleon Ave. on Saturday during the parades. (FOX 8)

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting near an Uptown parade route that left a man injured. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon near the intersection of St. Charles and Napoleon Avenues.

Police say that the victim, identified as a white male, was shot to his side.

Investigators believe that an individual went into a port-o-let near the parade route and, while inside, was handling a firearm. The gun discharged, striking the victim who was standing outside the port-o-let.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in guarded condition.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

