Nicondra: Spectacular weekend, but keeping an eye on Lundi Gras

Fantastic conditions Saturday as we continue a nice stretch for the Carnival Finale. Endymion is rolling under crystal-clear, blue skies with a bit of a chill in the air behind a cool front that pushed through Friday.

Expect the pleasant conditions to stick around through the weekend. It will be dry with low humidity.

Late Sunday winds turn southerly and warmer more moist air moves into the area.

On Monday look for a rapid increase in cloud cover and some rain. The best rain chances look to be during the day right now so the daytime Lundi Gras Festivals might see a shower although there is hope for a fair day as most energy looks to be on the North Shore. Rain chances decrease into the evening for the parades. Some of the area will see rain on Monday so be prepared.

The Mardi Gras weather miracle seems to be holding for Mardi Gras Day as it turns breeze and warmer. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the area should stay dry.

Rain showers increase Wednesday before a cold front arrives for late next week.

-Nicondra Norwood

