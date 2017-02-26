NOPD investigates fatal shooting involving transgender drag queen

Customers at the stripmall in the 4000 block of Downman Road watch the homicide investigation. (Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in the 4300 block of Downman Road.

At about 8:26 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a call of a victim down. When they arrived, officers discovered the body of China Gibson, 31, lying in the parking lot between two vehicles. The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said she died from a gunshot wound.

A friend said Gibson, a transgender woman, is better known as Chyna Doll Dupree, according to Nola.com | The Times-Picayune. Dupree is a drag performer from New Orleans who travels to shows around the country, a relative said.

Neighbors said they heard between eight and 10 gunshots, according to the report.

An aunt said Dupree was formerly known as Walter Flemming. She was in town from California to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Homicide Detective Robert Barrere is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

