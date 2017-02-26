NOPD: Man injured after falling from parade float

A man is reportedly injured after falling from a Mardi Gras float. The incident occurred Sunday at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Gravier Streets.

According to police the man suffered an injury to the head. He was brought to a local hospital by EMS.

Police have not released any information as to which parade this occurred at.

The two Sunday afternoon parades that traveled near that particular intersection were the Krewe of Okeanos and the Krewe of Thoth.

