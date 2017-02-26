Nicondra: Spectacular weekend, but keeping an eye on Lundi Gras

Sunday turned out fabulous for parading with plenty of sunshine and comfortably cool temperatures. Late in the evening winds become more southerly bringing in moisture and warmer conditions. Expect overnight lows Sunday into Monday to be a bit warmer than the last few nights.

There will be even more clouds and some rain on Monday. The best rain chances look to be during the day right now so the daytime Lundi Gras Festivals might see a shower although there is hope for a fair day as most energy looks to be to our north. Rain chances decrease into the evening for the parades. Some of the area will see rain on Monday so be prepared.

The Mardi Gras weather miracle seems to be holding for Mardi Gras Day as it turns breeze and warmer. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the area should stay dry.

Rain showers increase Wednesday before a cold front arrives for late next week.

-Nicondra Norwood

