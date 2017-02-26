Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins named 2017 Zulu Honorary Grand M - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins named 2017 Zulu Honorary Grand Marshals

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans Pelicans players Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have been named honorary grand marshals in the 2017 Zulu Parade. The announcement was made Sunday by the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club. 

The parade will begin Mardi Gras Day at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Claiborne and Jackson Avenues.

