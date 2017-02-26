Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins named 2017 Zulu Honorary Grand Marshals

New Orleans Pelicans players Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have been named honorary grand marshals in the 2017 Zulu Parade. The announcement was made Sunday by the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club.

The parade will begin Mardi Gras Day at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Claiborne and Jackson Avenues.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.