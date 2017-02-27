Local First Traffic: Three lanes open on I-10 west at Carrollton Ave.

Deputies have released more information about an alleged crime spree by a man they call a "heinous individual."more>>
Deputies have released more information about an alleged crime spree by a man they call a "heinous individual."more>>
New Orleans police hope the public can help them find two missing teenagers from the eastern part of the city.more>>
New Orleans police hope the public can help them find two missing teenagers from the eastern part of the city.more>>
A woman who was found overdosing while watching her one-year-old cousin since Monday night has been booked with kidnapping, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
A woman who was found overdosing while watching her one-year-old cousin since Monday night has been booked with kidnapping, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
West Bank commuters were caught in heavy traffic on Wednesday morning during a car fire.more>>
West Bank commuters were caught in heavy traffic on Wednesday morning during a car fire.more>>
Chef John Folse isn't quite sure if this recipe should fall into the category of soup or “luscious lemon malt!” Either way he says that not only is the flavor unique, it is also the perfect beginning or ending to any meal, especially during our hot Louisiana summers.more>>
Chef John Folse isn't quite sure if this recipe should fall into the category of soup or “luscious lemon malt!” Either way he says that not only is the flavor unique, it is also the perfect beginning or ending to any meal, especially during our hot Louisiana summers.more>>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.more>>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.more>>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.more>>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.more>>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.more>>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.more>>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.more>>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.more>>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.more>>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.more>>