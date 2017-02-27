Local First Traffic: Three lanes open on I-10 west at Carrollton Ave.

Accidents have stalled the Monday morning commute in both directions on Interstate 10, police say.

Three lanes are now open on westbound I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. The stretch was closed earlier.

Earlier, a two-vehicle accident on I-10 west on the Bonnet Carre Spillway closed that stretch at mile marker 215.

It has since reopened.

There were injuries in that accident, but the number of people hurt was not immediately known.

Police are diverting traffic to I-310.

Two lanes have reopened after an earlier accident on I-10 east at Elysian Fields Avenue.

More to come.

