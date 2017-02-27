Local First Traffic: Three lanes open on I-10 west at Carrollton Ave.

A woman who was found overdosing while watching her one-year-old cousin since Monday night has been booked with kidnapping, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
West Bank commuters were caught in heavy traffic on Wednesday morning during a car fire.more>>
Chef John Folse isn't quite sure if this recipe should fall into the category of soup or “luscious lemon malt!” Either way he says that not only is the flavor unique, it is also the perfect beginning or ending to any meal, especially during our hot Louisiana summers.more>>
Although barbecue shrimp is normally baked in an oven, Chef John Folse revised the recipe to cook it a la minute on the stovetop. The ingredients used to create the flavor, whether in the oven or skillet, are basically the same, however the skillet allows one to cook smaller serving sizes at the drop of a hat.more>>
New Orleans police responded Tuesday to a double shooting on Interstate 10.more>>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.more>>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.more>>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.more>>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.more>>
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.more>>
About 100 full-price Michael Kors stores will close in the next two years, the company said in its most recent financial statement.more>>
