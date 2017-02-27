Local First Traffic: Three lanes open on I-10 west at Carrollton Ave.

One man was killed in what Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies believe was an attempted armed robbery.more>>
Our wet weather is expected to last into the beginning of next week.more>>
New Orleans police hope the public can help them find two missing teenagers from the eastern part of the city.more>>
West Bank commuters were caught in heavy traffic on Wednesday morning during a car fire.more>>
More than 100 positions within the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office will be cut, according to Sheriff Randy Smith.more>>
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.more>>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.more>>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.more>>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.more>>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.more>>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.more>>
