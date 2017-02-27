Your Weather Authority: Rain makes the morning commute slick, but skies will clear for parades

Monday morning will see some rain that could make the roads slick for the commute.

There's a breezy southerly wind, but temperatures will be relatively mild. Heavier rain and a few storms are likely this afternoon, but then the skies will dry out this evening for parades.

High temperatures will likely top out in the mid-70s, with a few spots cooler due to rain.

Mardi Gras Day will be drier and warmer. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the area should stay dry. Highs will reach the low 80s.



Rain showers will increase Wednesday afternoon as cold front approaches. Breezy and cooler conditions are expected for the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.