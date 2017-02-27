NOPD: Woman reported missing Sunday night

New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported missing from the intersection of Canal and Decatur streets.

Leena Jeskanen, 34, was last seen at the intersection at about 10 p.m.

Jeskanen was last seen wearing a green and brown top with dark gray pants and a light brown cardigan sweater.

Jeskanen is known to suffer from depression and anxiety.

She five feet six inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with green eyes and dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about Jeskanen’s whereabouts is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at (504)-658-6080.

