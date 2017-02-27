Woman stabbed to death in the Seventh Ward - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Woman stabbed to death in the Seventh Ward

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A woman was stabbed to death Monday morning in the Seventh Ward.

The victim was stabbed in the 1700 block if Columbus Street.

Police say the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

No further information is currently available.

